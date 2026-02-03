Questions asked about why Matt Goodwin hasn’t distanced himself from Tommy Robinson endorsement

Will Goodwin distance himself from Robinson?

Questions are being asked about why Reform’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election has failed to distance himself from an endorsement by Tommy Robinson.

Far-right thug Robinson endorsed Reform’s Matthew Goodwin, posting “vote for Matt” on X in reference to GB News presenter and former academic Goodwin who the party announced as its candidate.

Goodwin has already drawn criticism for slagging off Manchester as well as for posting in support of Viktor Orban’s Hungary and for his association with the likes of far-right Steve Bannon.

Following Robinson’s endorsement of Goodwin, Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the politics of ‘poisonous division’.

He said: “It is very much and very clearly now a by-election between Labour and Reform on key principles.

“I see that Tommy Robinson, I think, has just come out in support of Matt Goodwin, the Reform candidate.

“That tells you everything about the politics they intend to inject into this by-election, the politics of poisonous division, so we can see exactly where that’s going.”

Appearing on BBC politics, Reform MP Danny Kruger was asked about Robinson’s endorsement and said ‘we don’t want his support” but when asked if Goodwin had distanced himself from Robinson’s support he couldn’t give a clear answer and said ‘well, I presume so’.

Will Goodwin distance himself from Robinson?