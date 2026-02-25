Majority of Brits have a negative view of Trump’s ICE agency, YouGov poll finds

Brits don't want ICE in the UK

Over half of Brits have a very or fairly negative view of Donald Trump’s Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Trump came into office promising mass deportations, and his ICE agency has detained tens of thousands of migrants since.

At the beginning of the week, Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf pledged to bring a version of ICE to the UK.

Yusuf said in a speech in Dover on Monday that the UK’s ICE equivalent would have the capacity to detain 24,000 migrants at a time.

However, polling carried out by YouGov on Tuesday suggests that Brits do not approve of ICE.

The figures show that 63% of people in the UK have a very or fairly negative view of the immigration enforcement agency.

Only 11% of respondents said that they had a very or fairly positive view of it.

ICE has been condemned for its violent tactics, including recently fatally shooting unarmed citizens, Alex Pretti, Renée Good and Keith Porter.

Responding to the poll, internationalist campaign group, Best for Britain, said: “Two-thirds of Brits have a negative perception of ICE in the USA. Brits do not want ICE in our country.”

“We do not want communities ripped apart, violence in the streets, or identity being used as a weapon of an oppressive government.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward