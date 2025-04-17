Former Tory minister calls Liz Truss a ‘bitter, toxic nut’ after reports she wants to set up her own social media company

'I hope she stays in America'

A former Tory minister has attacked Liz Truss as a ‘bitter, toxic nut’, following news that the former Tory leader wanted to set up her own ‘free speech’ social media platform.

Speaking to Times Radio, Edwina Currie said that Truss was ‘mad’ and she hoped she stays in America and that no one on Times radio ‘bothers to listen to her’.

It comes after the London Economic revealed that Truss is set to launch her own social media platform, similar to Trump’s Truth Social, believing that the ‘establishment media’ have failed her.

She told the gathered audience in Bedford over the weekend: “We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage.”

Times Radio then asked Sir Anthony Seldon, the historian who wrote ‘Truss at 10 – How not to be prime minister’, what he thought of Truss’ plans to set up her own social media platform. He said: “I think it matters how former prime ministers behave and we are again back to that character question, aren’t we?

“Someone who has been a prime minister, even just for 49 days as in her case, has a duty to the country and indeed to themselves to behave in a way that is fitting and appropriate and I fear she doesn’t have that critical judgment.

“Judgement is the great, undervalued and overlooked quality in leaders. Donald Trump, I don’t think, has judgment. Our head of state, the king, does have impeccable judgment. And if you don’t have it, you become a laughing stock.

“I still live in the hope, Liz Truss, who has many skills and qualities and was Britain’s third female prime minister, will come to her senses and spend the rest of her days doing good and sensible things with a sense of public service, rather than what she is doing at the moment.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward