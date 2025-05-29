‘Can you trust him with your future?’, Keir Starmer accuses Nigel Farage of setting out ‘fantasy’ economic plans

'This time from Farage, the same bet, in the same casino, that you can spend tens of billions of pounds on tax cuts, without a proper way of paying for it'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer went on the attack against Nigel Farage today, as he slammed the Reform UK leader for setting out ‘fantasy economic plans’ that would ruin the economy, comparing him to Liz Truss.

During a visit to the northwest, the Prime Minister gave a speech to regional business leaders, where he slammed Farage for not caring about working people.

He said during his speech: “That’s the question you have to ask about Nigel Farage. Can you trust him? Can you trust him with your future, with your jobs, can you trust him with your mortgages, your pensions, your bills? And he gave the answer on Tuesday. A resounding ‘no’.

“He set out economic plans that contained billions upon billions of completely unfunded spending, precisely the sort of irresponsible splurge that sent your mortgage costs, your bills and the cost of living through the roof. It’s Liz Truss all over again!

“In opposition, we said that she would crash the economy and leave you to pick up the bill, and we were right and we were elected to fix that mess, now in government we’re once again fighting the same fantasy this time from Farage, the same bet, in the same casino, that you can spend tens of billions of pounds on tax cuts, without a proper way of paying for it, using your family finances, your mortgages, your bills as the gambling cheque on his mad experiment.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward