Keir Starmer slams Nigel Farage for defending Elon Musk over Grok creating sexualised images of women and children

'This is weaponising images of women and children that should never be made and that’s why we’re acting.'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has slammed Nigel Farage for defending Elon Musk after a backlash occurred against the tech billionaire’s chatbot Grok from governments around the world after a recent surge in sexualized images of women and children generated without consent by the artificial intelligence-powered tool.

It comes after Starmer last week said that he had asked media regulator Ofcom for “all options to be on the table” after it emerged that child sexual abuse images had been generated using X’s AI chatbot, Grok, as X users continue to generate thousands of pictures of women and children undressed using Grok’s AI, including in sexualised poses and in bikinis.

Addressing concerns over sexualised images of adults and children being produced by Grok, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is disgraceful. It’s disgusting. And it’s not to be tolerated… Ofcom has our full support to take action in relation to this.”

During today’s PMQs Starmer said that it was astonishing that Nigel Farage is defending Elon Musk over Grok’s images.

He said: “It is astonishing that Reform defend Musk on this issue, I said the images are disgusting their position is disgusting on this. This is weaponising images of women and children that should never be made and that’s why we’re acting. Reform refuse to do anything about it, but more than that they would scrap the Online Safety Act that stops children accessing content like pornography, suicide, self-harm and eating disorders.

“They’re an absolute disgrace.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward