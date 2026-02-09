Reform UK breaks electoral law with misleading Gorton and Denton by-election letter

Reform UK sent a letter from a "concerned" pensioner without disclosing that it was their election material

Reform UK has come under fire again after a letter was sent out to voters ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election from a “concerned” pensioner named Patricia Clegg.

The letter addresses voters as “neighbour”, but it turns out that Clegg appears to be a character made up by Reform UK.

As reported by The Mill, in the letter which is designed to appear handwritten, Clegg describes herself as a 74-year-old retiree who once “worked hard” and “paid [her] taxes”.

She said she has been a loyal Labour voter, but she will now vote for Reform, and she’s urging her “neighbours” to do the same.

The letter mentions several Reform attack lines, including by-election candidate Matthew Goodwin’s comment that people should vote Reform to “kick Starmer out”. It also states that the Green Party has “extreme policies” such legalising drugs and letting men use women’s changing rooms.

However, the letter does not have a party imprint written anywhere on it to say that it is Reform UK election material, which is a breach of electoral law.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

Reform has blamed the error on a West London-based company, Hardings Print Solutions Limited, who printed the letters.

The company has said it takes responsibility for the mistake.

But this isn’t the first time Reform has been accused of sending a misleading letter from a “concerned” neighbour.

In the run-up to the Caerphilly by-election last October, Reform sent another fake handwritten letter from an “elderly” neighbour called Andrew Russell who claimed to be a “lifelong Labour voter”.

Again, Russell said he would not be voting Labour in the Caerphilly by-election. This letter did include small print at the end of the letter indicating that it was printed in England as election material for Reform UK.

However, locals said that the letter was “deceptive” as they didn’t know who Russell was.

Before the 2024 general election, Reform also circulated a leaflet in Wirral West which was also missing the required imprint identifying who had printed and promoted the material.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward