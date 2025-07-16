Reform says it wouldn’t take Liz Truss and Suella Braverman as they are too toxic

'One well-placed insider claimed Mrs Braverman was 'not a team player', adding: 'Her record shows she is just too disruptive.'

With rumours of more Tory defections to come, Reform have drawn the line at Liz Truss and Suella Braverman, warning that the pair would be too toxic for the party’s image.

It comes after a string of senior Tories defected to Nigel Farage’s party, including the likes of former Cabinet ministers Sir Jake Berry and David Jones this week, as well as ex-MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns – now the party’s Greater Lincolnshire mayor.

The Mail now reports that a Reform source has told the paper both Braverman and Truss would not be welcome.

It says: “One well-placed insider claimed Mrs Braverman was ‘not a team player’, adding: ‘Her record shows she is just too disruptive.’

“And the source said Ms Truss joining would be a ‘non-starter’ as she has ‘far too much baggage in the public’s mind’.

Farage has also warned that Reform ‘are not the Conservatives 2.0’.

Let’s not forget of course that Farage praised Truss’ disastrous mini-budget, maybe there isn’t as much difference between them as he thinks.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward