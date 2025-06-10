Reform poll lead drops after ‘chaotic week’

Other polls carried out by YouGov, and Find Out Now also note a slight decline in support for Reform at the start of June.

It’s not going well for Nigel Farage. With increased scrutiny, Reform’s policies and poll leads are starting to fall apart.

According to the latest poll, carried out by Survation, Reform’s lead in the polls has dropped by three percentage points. It comes after a chaotic week for the far-right party which saw the party’s chair, Zia Yusuf quit, only to return, as well as chaotic resignations from a number of councillors.

Reform has also drawn criticism from economists for failing to set out how it would fund its tax cuts and spending commitments, with experts warning the party’s policies would be worse than Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget.

Nonetheless, none of this means progressives can afford to be complacent, and Reform continues to pose a danger.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward