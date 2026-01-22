Reform MP Sarah Pochin sides with Trump on Greenland dispute

It just goes to show that rather than standing up for democracy and the right of self-determination, Reform would be more than happy to trash international law and order.

While most democracies and people across the world are horrified at President Trump’s continuous threats to take over Greenland as part of his expansionist ambitions, Reform have once more chosen to be on the wrong side, siding with undemocratic forces and showing contempt for international law.

Party leader Nigel Farage has already been condemned for claiming that the world would be a better place if Trump took over Greenland, despite Greenlanders opposing Trump’s plans to annex their territory and it flying in the face of the principle of self-determination. So much for Farage championing sovereignty.

Over recent weeks, Trump has continued to claim the U.S. wants Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark, for security purposes. Greenland is a rich source of the so-called rare earth minerals that are a key component of mobile phones, computers, batteries and other hi-tech gadgets that are expected to power the world’s economy in the coming decades.

Those demands have been rejected by Greenland’s leaders and by Denmark. As a result Trump has threatened trade tariffs against a number of European and NATO allies if they oppose his plan.

Now another Reform MP has shown how much contempt she has for democracy and self-determination.

Sarah Pochin appeared on the livestream of sacked TalkTV presenter Mike Graham, where she said: “The fact is that Donald Trump is raising a really important issue, the security now of the High North, as we call it… We’ve got two hostile superpowers circling up there in the Arctic… And Donald Trump is shining a light on this issue, quite rightly in Reform’s view.

“We’re not saying that what he’s talking about in terms of his tariffs and all the rest, is necessarily the right way to go about it. The point is in true Trump fashion, he’s going in there with both barrels, but he is highlighting something that the world is not listening to and that we need to.”

It just goes to show that rather than standing up for democracy and the right of self-determination, Reform would be more than happy to trash international law and order.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward