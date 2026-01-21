Ed Miliband admits ‘situation has changed’ between UK and US after Greenland disagreement

In an extraordinary speech at Davos, Trump stepped up his claims to Greenland however ruled out using force.

Ed Miliband has admitted that the situation between the UK and US has changed after President Trump doubled down on his expansionist ambitions and desire to take over Greenland against the wishes of its people.

Over recent weeks, Trump has continued to claim the U.S. wants Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark, for security purposes. Greenland is a rich source of the so-called rare earth minerals that are a key component of mobile phones, computers, batteries and other hi-tech gadgets that are expected to power the world’s economy in the coming decades.

Those demands have been rejected by Greenland’s leaders and by Denmark. As a result Trump has threatened trade tariffs against a number of European and NATO allies if they oppose his plan.

In an extraordinary speech at Davos, Trump stepped up his claims to Greenland however ruled out using force.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called Trump’s threats of imposing tariffs over the issue “completely wrong” and reiterated Denmark’s sovereignty over the territory.

Miliband was asked on BBC Radio 4 whether the situatuion between the UK and US had now changed as result of disagreements over Greenland.

He said: “Well, obviously.

“It’s obviously a very challenging situation, and the situation has changed in the sense that the prime minister has come out very clearly and said he disagrees with President Trump on the issue of Greenland.”

Basit Mahmood is editor Left Foot Forward