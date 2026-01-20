Lee Anderson condemned after claiming next election will be a ‘fight’ and that there ‘will be casualties’

That a prominent Reform politician can use such language will cause concern among many progressives

A disturbing video is being shared online showing Reform MP Lee Anderson speaking at the party’s Newark convention saying the next election is a ‘fight’ that will ‘get dirty’ and that there will be ‘casualties’.

His comments have been criticised with some accusing Anderson of inciting violence.

Anderson told those gathered at the convention: “Reformers, this is a crucial fight, we have just one chance to save our country, this is a fight for the heart and soul of our great country, a fight we must win, a fight that will get dirty and there will be casualties’.

That a prominent Reform politician can use such language will cause concern among many progressives.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Femi is among those who accused Anderson of inciting violence.

We can never allow such language to become commonplace in our democracy, which only serve to further increase polarisation and division.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward