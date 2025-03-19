MPs openly laugh at Lee Anderson for claiming he asks ‘sensible questions’

Lee Anderson isn't having a great PMQs...

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson attracted much ridicule and laughter in the Commons during PMQs today, when he claimed that he asks ‘sensible questions’ whenever he’s in Parliament.

Anderson stood up earlier this afternoon and said: “I come to this Chamber Mr Speaker every week to ask sensible questions…”. MPs roared with laughter at the MP for Ashfield’s claim.

He then continued: “I expect sensible answers, but all I get is glazed expressions and waffle…I want to ask a simple question, on behalf of all the net zero sceptics, if we became net zero tomorrow by how much would it reduce the earth’s temperature by?”

Starmer replied: “Mr Speaker net zero is of course not easy but it’s a huge opportunity to boost our growth, jobs and our economy and so he knows my views on that.

“He complains but they’d have better ideas if they stopped fawning over Putin, and I understand the member for Clacton wants to be Prime Minister but he can’t even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward