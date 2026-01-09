Elon Musk’s X could be banned in Britain over AI deepfakes

Ofcom's powers under the Online Safety Act include asking the High Court to effectively ban offending companies.

Elon Musk’s X could be banned in the UK over concerns about unlawful AI images created on the site.

It comes amid a backlash against X’s AI tool which is being used to undress women and children in photographs.

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he had asked media regulator Ofcom for “all options to be on the table” after it emerged that child sexual abuse images had been generated using X’s AI chatbot, Grok, as X users continue to generate thousands of pictures of women and children undressed using Grok’s AI, including in sexualised poses and in bikinis.

The Telegraph reports that on Wednesday, a ‘UK internet watchdog warned it had uncovered images created with Grok that had been shared on a dark web forum that would constitute illegal child sexual abuse material.’

Addressing concerns over sexualised images of adults and children being produced by Grok, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is disgraceful. It’s disgusting. And it’s not to be tolerated… Ofcom has our full support to take action in relation to this.”

“It’s unlawful. We’re not going to tolerate it. I’ve asked for all options to be on the table,” he added in an interview with Greatest Hits Radio.

Ofcom’s powers under the Online Safety Act include asking the High Court to effectively ban offending companies.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward