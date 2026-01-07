Hypocrite: Lee Anderson accepts hundreds of pounds worth of freebie football tickets

What a hypocrite...

Reform UK’s hypocrisy knows no bounds, with one of its MPs, Lee Anderson, accepting hundreds of pounds worth of freebie football tickets despite criticising others for doing the same.

According to Anderson’s register of interests, the MP for Ashfield received £750 worth of hospitality from Nottingham Forest in November, it has been revealed by anti-Reform campaign group Reform exposed.

The tickets were given out by Nottingham Forest for their UEFA Europa League match against Malmo. Hospitality tickets for the club include match tickets with premium seating, and complimentary drinks.

While Anderson had no problem accepting the freebies, in September 2024, he criticised Keir Starmer for accepting free tickets to Arsenal.

He said at the time: “My season ticket at Forest is £700. I stand (not sit) in the noisiest part of the ground with the most vocal of all fans.

“We sing, we cheer, we boo and aim a few choice words at the Ref and the opposing team. At half time fellow fans talk to me about politics.

“Try it Keir Starmer – you might learn where you’re going wrong.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward