Tories accused of hypocrisy as shadow minister accepts free Cheltenham tickets

The Tories have been accused of hypocrisy for criticising Rachel Reeves over free concert tickets while their own shadow environment secretary accepted tickets to the Cheltenham races.

As reported by The London Economic, shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins accepted two Cheltenham Festival tickets and hospitality for herself and a staff member, which were worth £450.

Atkins accepted the tickets from Jockey Club Racecourses Limited on 14 March. Meanwhile, the Chancellor accepted tickets worth £600 to see Sabrina Carpenter at the O2 for herself and a family member from Anschutz Sports Holdings Ltd on 8 March.

The Tories were scathing in their criticism of Reeves for taking up the free tickets, telling her to “kick her addiction to freebies and focus on undoing the damage she’s doing to family finances”.

A Labour source told The London Economic: “The Tories need to practise what they preach. Their 14 failed years in power should have made them realise that the public sees hypocrisy when they hear it but the delusion continues.”

Fellow Conservative MP Peter Bedford also bagged £700 worth of free Cheltenham festival tickets and hospitality.

Last week, the Chancellor confirmed that she wouldn’t accept free concert tickets again but said she would accept free tickets for formal events related to her job.

In a LBC interview last week, she said: “I understand how this seems to people. My circumstances are a bit different, but obviously, I will think carefully about any hospitality that I take and, you know, whether that seemed to be any type of conflict of interest, for example.

“I do understand public perceptions. I want to be a good mum and a good politician, I try and get the balance right.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward