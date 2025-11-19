Lee Anderson mocked for boasting about Reform council achievements at PMQs

'I didn’t realise he was quite so good at stand-up comedy'

Reform MP Lee Anderson was mocked at PMQs today after he claimed that Reform is getting on with the job of running councils and making millions in savings, while Labour is peddling dogwhistle politics.

Anderson said: “Whilst the Labour front bench continue to peddle their own form of dogwhistle politics, Reform UK are cracking on with the day job.”

Anderson’s claim about dogwhistle politics was met with laughter, with one MP saying “you know all about that” and another calling him an “expert” in the subject.

Labour has faced backlash this week after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a raft of hardline measures to reform the asylum system. Human rights charities and MPs have called the policies “cruel” and “divisive”.

The Ashfield MP added: “Our Reform-led councils have already identified savings of over £330 million in the first six months.”

In his question to the PM, Anderson said: “The prime minister may shake his head propped up by these gullible backbenchers, but here’s the challenge. Will he guarantee, will he ensure that all the cancelled elections from this year and the proposed local elections for next year will go ahead in May 2026.”

“Go on, be a man,” Anderson added.

Prime minister Keir Starmer responded, saying: “I didn’t realise he was quite so good at stand-up comedy.”

He added: “He talks about dogwhistle. Last week his leader said he didn’t have time to condemn the racist comments of his fellow MP for Runcorn.”

Starmer also pointed out that Farage had said he “didn’t have time” to condemn a Reform councillor’s comment that children in care are “downright evil”.

“I wonder if he’s got time for his explanation of the stories in today’s papers,” Starmer said.

Starmer’s comment refers to new allegations of racism and antisemitism from Farage’s former classmates, as reported in The Guardian.

Reform has not provided a detailed breakdown of its claim the party has made £330 million in savings at councils it runs.

Reform says it has saved £32 million at Kent County Council after reversing its climate emergency declaration, and £23 million at Durham County Council also by scrapping climate policies.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward