Donald Trump invites Putin to join ‘Board of Peace’ despite war in Ukraine

The U.S. President seems to have ignored the fact that Putin is still carrying out a deadly war against Ukraine, which has killed nearly 15,000 civilians in the country.

President Trump has confirmed he has invited Russian despot Vladimir Putin to join is ‘Board of Peace’ initiative, despite Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

In yet another slap in the face of the Western security alliance, Trump told reporters on Monday that Putin had been invited to join the initiative which he hopes will oversee ceasefire efforts in Gaza and play a role in conflicts in the future.

Russia has launched indiscriminate attacks against the country, including against its energy infrastructure, along with nightly air raids involving thousands of drones against multi-storey buildings.

Yet none of this seems to have worried Trump who thinks Putin is fit enough to join his Board of Peace. Russian media says that Putin is considering Trump’s invitation.

Trump has ​invited 60 world leaders to join the board, although permanent membership will only be available to those who pay $1bn (£747m).

