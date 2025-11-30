Most Brits believe Trump is a hindrance to peace in Ukraine – not a help

The President has insisted he could end the war in a single day, an assertion that has fuelled scepticism.

Another deadly Russian barrage of missiles and drones struck Kyiv this week, killing at least seven people and injuring 20 more.

The attack came as the Trump administration sought to maintain diplomatic momentum behind its efforts to end the nearly four-year-old war.

American and Russian officials met on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, to discuss a proposed peace deal. The plan, which initially heavily favoured Russia, was revised and streamlined during talks between Ukraine and the Trump administration over the weekend. President Zelensky said Moscow’s assault on Kyiv directly contradicted ongoing efforts to secure peace.

After presenting a 28-point peace plan, Donald Trump claimed Russia was “making concessions” in negotiations to end the war and that Kyiv was “happy” with the progress.

But for many in Britain, Trump’s optimism rings hollow. The President has insisted he could end the war in a single day, an assertion that has fuelled scepticism.

Polling by More in Common, published this week, found that nearly half (47 percent) of British voters view the US president as a hindrance to efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine. Only 21 percent believe he is helping, while another 21 percent say he is neither a help nor a hindrance. Eleven percent are unsure.

The survey also showed there is overwhelming British support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. 75 percent of voters believe it is important for the UK to stand by Kyiv, compared with just 8 percent who think it is not.

The poll was conducted among 2,062 British adults between November 22 and 24, as US and Ukrainian officials worked on a peace agreement in Geneva, almost four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

British voters have consistently backed aiding Ukraine, a position shared across much of Britain’s political spectrum.

“One rare public opinion constant since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been Brits steadfast support for Ukraine and belief that Ukraine’s future matters not just for the country itself but for the UK today,” said More in Common’s Executive Director Luke Tryl.

“As Zelenskyy faces pressure to adopt a peace plan, Brits continue to say that concessions on Russia’s terms are unacceptable and want our leaders to help secure a better deal.”