Starmer rebukes Farage on Ukraine, warning against ‘fawning over Putin’

The Reform UK leader was reminded Russia is the aggressor and that he should be supporting Zelenskyy

Sir Keir Starmer firmly rebuked Nigel Farage’s comments during a discussion on Ukraine in Parliament yesterday.

Farage said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now accepted he will sign the minerals agreement with America.

He questioned: “Is that, in itself, enough of a security guarantee, or does it mean that we need to send British troops? If we do, and given the size of our Army, how many?”.

Starmer agreed that the mineral deal alone isn’t enough, but responded firmly: “May I just remind the hon. Gentleman that Russia is the aggressor and Zelensky is a war leader whose country has been invaded?

“We should all be supporting him and not fawning over Putin.”

After Donald Trump and JD Vance berated and belittled President Zelenskyy during a meeting at the Oval Office last Friday, Farage refused to criticise the US President.

Instead, he blamed Zelenskyy for having played the White House meeting “very badly” and accused the Ukraine President of having been “rude” to Trump “in his own house”.

Before putting his question to Starmer, Farage remarked, “It may be a great irony that a Remainer Prime Minister has used our Brexit freedoms so effectively as he did yesterday.”

MPs jeered at Farage’s comment.

He also said that Brexit has put the UK in “a unique position compared to the rest of Europe”.

Yesterday afternoon, Trump made a shock announcement pausing military aid to Ukraine following his disastrous meeting with Zelenskyy last Friday. Trump’s decision is seeking to pressure Zelenskyy into agreeing a peace deal with Russia.

In an interview with Sky News, the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was asked whether UK government had been “blindsided” by Trump’s decision.

Rayner said: “What the US government decides to do is entirely their decision.

“But the UK and the prime minister is very clear on our support for Ukraine, and that we need that peace deal.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward