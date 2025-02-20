Daily Star praised for front-page that shows Trump as Putin’s poodle

“Well done Daily Star, at least one media outlet telling it how it is.”

The Daily Star has been praised for its front-page which shows President Donald Trump as Putin’s poodle, after the Republican attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tensions between Zelensky and Trump burst out in the open yesterday, after Zelensky slammed Trump for living in a ‘disinformation space’ fuelled by Russia, with Trump retaliating, falsely calling the Ukrainian President a ‘dictator’.

Trump has upended U.S. foreign policy, cosying up to Putin and going above Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s head to negotiate a ceasefire, while at the same time agreeing to give Ukrainian territory to Russia and ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine.

That has led to anger and frustration in Kyiv and amongst European allies, with Trump repeating the Kremlin’s talking points.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stood by the Ukrainian leader, calling him on Wednesday evening and telling him it was “perfectly reasonable” for Ukraine to “suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during World War Two”, Downing Street said.

The US president had earlier criticised Zelensky, saying he had done a “terrible job” and claiming “he refuses to have elections” in Ukraine.

The Daily Star took aim at Trump with its front page, with a picture of a leash around Trump’s neck on the body of a poodle, with Putin holding it.

The headline reads: “PUTIN’S POODLE. Orange manbaby blames UKRAINE for being invaded.”

One social media user wrote on X: “Whoever does the front page of the Star has hit another home run…”

Another added: “Well done Daily Star, at least one media outlet telling it how it is.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward