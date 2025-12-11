Tesla sales continue to plummet in UK, as Elon Musk backlash grows

Musk, the world’s richest man, has also faced criticism for promoting far-right politics across Europe and his unwavering support for Donald Trump.

Tesla sales continue to plummet in the UK, causing yet another headache for Elon Musk, as the backlash against him for his association with Trump and the far-right grows.

According to the latest data from research group New AutoMotive, just 3,784 new Teslas were sold in November 2025, a 19% drop compared to last November, when 4,680 of the vehicles were sold.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a 17.2% year-on-year decline to 3,772 Tesla sales in the UK, lagging other legacy automakers and Chinese rivals.

It comes as Tesla faces stiff competition from cheaper Chinese competitors, as well as a backlash against Musk.

Protests outside Tesla showrooms have been taking place in the US, Australia and Europe over the past year, in response to Musk’s dismantling of the US federal government as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) which he formerly headed up.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has also faced criticism for promoting far-right politics across Europe and his unwavering support for Donald Trump.

He also recently faced condemnation for inciting violence when appearing at a rally organised by far-right thug Tommy Robinson.

He appeared via video link at the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, telling the crowd: “You’re in a fundamental situation here where whether you choose violence or not violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward