Activists take the piss out of Elon Musk for Tesla’s profits falling off a cliff

Latest figures this month showed that Tesla profits fell by 71% to $409m compared with $1.39bn in net income the previous year.

Activists are continuing to mock tech billionaire and Trump supporter Elon Musk, after the fall in Tesla sales and revenue caused the value of his company to decline.

Musk, who was rewarded for spending $250 million on Trump’s campaign for the White House with a role in his administration, has been widely condemned in recent months for his support for far-right parties in Europe as well as attempted interference in the elections of other countries. He was also criticised for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally.

Tesla also saw a 9% drop in revenue year over year in the first quarter of 2025. The company brought in $19.3bn in revenue, well below Wall Street expectations of $21.45bn.

Musk’s association with the Trump administration has had an adverse effect on his Tesla business, with sales and share prices falling. Figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries since the new year, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.

Politics JOE have shared a clip of an activist putting up an advert of Musk with the words: “TESLA: PROOF THAT HATE DOESN’T SELL”, along with graffiti showing a red line coming out of Musk’s salute and sharply falling, making a graph to show Tesla’s falling profits.

Musk has recently announced that he would be pulling back from his “department of government efficiency” (DODGE) role in the Trump administration in order to address Tesla’s poor performance.

Looks like Musk is learning the hard way that actions have consequences.