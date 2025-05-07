Tesla sales continue to plummet amid Elon Musk backlash

UK Tesla sales have nosedived 62% compared to last year

Year-on-year sales of Teslas in the UK have fallen by nearly two thirds—62%—and have also dropped dramatically across Europe as Elon Musk’s popularity continues to tank.

While demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, Tesla has posted its lowest sales in more than two years.

Tesla sales have plummeted across Europe, with declines of 82% in Sweden, 74% in the Netherlands, and 67% in Denmark, according to data from the national mobile associations.

In France, sales are down 59%, and in Belgium by 55%.

Protests outside Tesla showrooms have been taking place in the US, Australia and Europe, in response to Musk’s dismantling of the US federal government as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

Musk, the world’s richest man, has also faced criticism for promoting far-right politics across Europe and his unwavering support for Donald Trump.

At the same time, Trump’s popularity is also falling, with only 39% of Americans saying they approve of how Trump is handling his job as president after 100 days in office, while 55% said they disapprove.

Last month, after Tesla profits slumped by 71%, the tech billionaire announced that he’d scale back his involvement at Doge as he focuses on rescuing his car company.

The Wall Street Journal even reported that Tesla had contacted recruitment firms to find a replacement for Musk as CEO.

The company has since denied these claims.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

