Reform councillor faces calls to resign after sending just 2 emails in 6 months

“It is extremely disappointing. It does no politician any good when the public are ignored."

So much for delivering for working people, a Reform councillor is facing calls to quit after sending just 2 emails in 6 months.

Councillor Shaun Knowles, who represents the Cramlington South West ward in Northumberland, is facing calls to step down after a Freedom of Information Request revealed not only that he’s sent just two emails since being elected but also that he has only attended two meetings between May 2025 and the submission of the request.

The ChronicleLive reports that councillor Knowles, who is paid an allowance of £17,920 a year, ‘has attended two meetings of the county council on May 21 and November.’

The paper adds: “Councillors who do not attend any formal meetings for six consecutive months face losing their seat. Coun Daley, who represents the nearby Cramlington North ward, called on Coun Knowles to resign.”

He added: “It is extremely disappointing. It does no politician any good when the public are ignored.

“Cramlington councillors have been contacted by residents complaining.”

If this is what Reform’s representatives are like in local government, imagine what they would be like in national government?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward