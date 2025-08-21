Reform councillor resigns after missing multiple meetings

'It is clear that he did not expect to be elected, or have any understanding of what the role of a councillor actually entails'

Another Reform councillor has stepped down just four months after being elected, triggering a by-election which will cost around £27,000.

David Maclean, a recently elected Reform councillor, resigned from Isle of Wight Council on Monday, citing personal reasons.

Opposition councillors previously pointed out that Maclean’s attendance has been poor since he was elected in May. He also did not attend the by-election count on 2 May or his inauguration.

Last Thursday, Conservative councillor Paul Brading said the Reform councillor should consider his position on the council, after failing to attend the first three sessions of the children’s services, education and skills committee.

Maclean attended two out of six committee meetings he was expected to attend since May.

The other Reform councillor on the council, Caroline Gladwin, said her colleague had suffered a bereavement and the criticism by Brading was unfair.

In response to Maclean’s resignation, Brading said he was sorry to hear Maclean had had to make the decision to resign for family reasons.

He added: “In my view, it is clear that he did not expect to be elected, or have any understanding of what the role of a councillor actually entails.”

Brading added that since May local residents “have had no representation, as he failed to respond to any of their emails”. He said he knew this as many approached him for support instead.

Brading said in closing: “This has now triggered a by-election at Isle of Wight tax payers expense, and I hope the Lake North residents now vote for a Councillor that lives locally and will support them, rather than a ‘paper candidate’.”

