Another Reform councillor resigns

The Worcestershire county councillor had yet to attend any council meetings due to ill-health

A Reform councillor at Worcestershire County Council, Gaynor Jean-Louis, has resigned from her role due to ill-health just four months after being elected.

Councillor Jean-Louis had not attended a single council meeting due to health issues, and her resignation will now trigger a by-election which will cost around £27,000.

Reform won Jean-Louis’ seat in Bromsgrove South by 89 votes back in May and have minority control of Worcestershire County Council.

Reform UK council leader Joanne Monk said she was “proud” of Jean-Louis for “putting her family and community first” and stepping down.

“In our very first full council meeting, I said if any councillor is consistently unable to fulfill their duties of representing their local community, then they should consider resigning, even if the reason is ill-health,” Monk told the BBC.

Bromsgrove Conservatives have called for Jean-Louis to return her councillor’s allowance.

Nigel Cutress, chairman of Bromsgrove and the Villages Conservatives, said he wishes Jean-Louis well, but that “we’re not surprised by her resignation”.

Cuttress told the BBC: “She failed to attend the election count and even more shockingly she has failed to attend a single council meeting since her election in May – all whilst still taking her councillor allowance.

“Perhaps the Reform councillor could help by returning the councillor allowance she has taken since May, especially when she failed to attend a single meeting. It’s the right thing to do”.

This now means that at least 16 Reform councillors have resigned, been suspended or expelled since May.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward