Exclusive: Reform urged to suspend councillor accused of harassment and stalking as bail extended

Reform councillor Sam Journet was arrested at Basildon council offices last month

A Reform councillor, who has been accused of harassment and stalking, has had his bail extended as police continue to investigate, sparking calls for Nigel Farage’s party to suspend him.

Sam Journet, Reform councillor for St Martin’s ward in Basildon, was pictured being arrested at the Basildon Council offices on Monday 8 September.

At the time, a council spokesperson said: “Following repeated public disorder in the council offices, harassment of staff and councillors and trespassing into areas of the council they are not permitted to be in, a Councillor was this morning arrested by Essex Police officers in the council building and taken into custody.”

The Reform councillor and Reform’s group leader, who was elected as a councillor in July, was arrested and questioned in relation to allegations of stalking, harassment and common assault.

The 31-year-old was released on conditional bail, and his bail has now been extended as police continue to investigate.

Gavin Callaghan, leader of Basildon Council has said Reform should immediately suspend Journet.

Callaghan said: “Essex Police confirmed that the investigation into Cllr Sam Journet is serious enough to warrant an extension of his bail while officers interview further witnesses as part of their ongoing inquiry into his behaviour.

“There remain grave questions about his conduct and his fitness to hold public office.

“Given the seriousness with which the police are now pursuing this case, and the length of time the investigation has already run, Reform UK should now act. They must immediately suspend the whip from Cllr Journet until the police reach their final decision.

“Anything less would represent a dereliction of duty.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward