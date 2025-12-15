Liz Truss claims that living in the UK is now like ‘East Germany’ in latest bizarre rant

Truss is totally deluded...

Liz Truss could do with some quiet self-reflection after her disastrous time in office that resulted in her being booted out after just 45 days, yet the disgraced former Prime Minister continues to make bizarre and ludicrous claims.

After repeatedly claiming that her premiership fell apart because of the ‘deep state’ rather than her own disastrous policies contained in the mini-budget, which sent mortgage bills soaring and the pound collapsing, Truss now says that living in the UK is like living in East Germany with free-speech under attack.

Despite the fact that Truss was able to reach the highest office in the land, say what she liked and push her flawed policies which ultimately resulted in her downfall, Truss claims that free speech has been eroded and that you can now be arrested for “expressing perfectly normal views online”.

In the latest instalment of the weekly ‘The Liz Truss Show’ on Youtube, the former Tory leader claimed that foreigners were “afraid to step onto our shores for fear of being arrested”, and that “hate crime cases and cracking down on free speech” was being prioritised by police “over burglary and rape”.

She was joined on her latest episode by three guests, Allison Pearson, Graham Linehan, and Lucy Connelly.

Connolly was sentenced in October 2024 to two and a half years behind bars after admitting to inciting racial hatred. She took to X to urge people to “set fire” to hotels housing asylum seekers during the Southport riots last summer. She pleaded guilty to the offence of distributing material with the intention of stirring up racial hatred.

Yet despite her breaking the law and pleading guilty, Truss and others have sought to portray her as a free speech martyr.

Truss says in her video: “It does feel like we’re living in East Germany.”

“Laws have been passed which are now being used against ordinary citizens expressing perfectly normal views online.”

Truss’ latest bizarre rant, will only add to the feeling that she’s completely out of touch with reality.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward