Liz Truss heads to Hungary complain about political persecution in UK

‘The Liz Truss Death of Irony tour continues in Orban’s Hungary where she complains about free speech in the UK.’

Liz Truss has been mocked for claiming “there is no longer free speech in the UK” during a speech at a right-wing conference in Hungary.

It seems Truss did not register the irony of her comments, given Viktor Orbán’s notorious crackdown on press freedom in Hungary.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest over the weekend, Truss said: “It used to be the case that people would flee Eastern Europe to go to countries like Britain where there was freedom, where there was free speech, where there was free enterprise.”

“Now people are leaving Britain, to come to Budapest to talk about free speech.”

The UK’s shortest-serving prime minister also returned to one of her favourite themes: “the blob.” She claimed Britain had been captured by leftist ideology and was being influenced by a “very powerful” and “very well-funded” globalist network.

Truss added: The only hope is to take them on directly. […] I know from experience that unless these people are taken on head-first, they won’t be defeated.

She also complained that Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for inciting racial hatred, had been “made an example of” and described both Connolly and Peter Lynch, who rioted outside an asylum hotel, victims of “Soviet-esque political persecution”.

Connolly is serving a prison sentence after she called for migrant hotels to be set on fire in a social media post following the Southport stabbings.

Truss has been widely mocked for the speech, with X user Mark Hammond commenting: “The Liz Truss Death of Irony tour continues in Orban’s Hungary where she complains about free speech in the UK.”

Another said: “If there was a free speech crisis – you definitely wouldn’t be allowed to speak about the economy.”

The Larry the Cat account posted: “Liz Truss spends her days travelling abroad and lying about the UK for money. How deeply sad of an existence that must be.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward