Liz Truss claims she was the ‘victim’ of a ‘sabotage’ against her administration 

Never one for humility, Liz Truss has been mocked online after she claimed to be the “victim” of a “sabotage” against her in office, whilst arguing that Britain has an “accountability problem”.

Once again the former Prime Minister has denounced responsibility for the repercussions of her disastrous mini-budget, which implemented unfunded tax cuts and spending plans causing government borrowing to rise and mortgage rates to soar in the following weeks and months.

In her latest out-of-touch tirade, Truss said she was “not responsible” for rising mortgage rates, as she came out guns blazing against her fellow Tories and the Bank of England.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph podcast, Truss claimed: “Powerful people, including the governor of the Bank of England, undermined me, and including members of my own party also undermined me, so my position became untenable.”

She claimed she had to remove herself from office for “the good of the country” however, that “doesn’t mean I think they were right to do that.”

Truss said: “I was the victim, frankly, of an attempt to sabotage my administration by people who didn’t agree with my policies. That was the issue.”

She went on: “Why I’m speaking out now is, unless we fix this accountability problem we have in Britain, we’re not going to be able to get proper conservative policies like lower taxes and supply side reform and cutting the size of the government. Because we have institutions that do not believe in those policies and are prepared to sabotage a government that tries to implement them.”

As one X user said: “Talks about fixing accountability, whilst blaming everyone else. Makes sense.”

Another wrote: “Failing to talk to the Governor of the Bank of England, other influential people in The City and elsewhere, and MPs in your own party before the Mini Budget was your own failure, not anyone else’s.

“Blaming others for your misjudgements & mistakes is not a good look.”

Despite losing her seat in a humiliating defeat at the general election and earning the title of PM with the shortest tenure in history, Truss seems determined to cling on to political relevance.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward