From the Editor: Thank you to our readers and supporters

Our readership continues to grow but none of this would’ve been possible without readers and donors. We need your support now more than ever, with the rise of the right, as progressives we must continue to fight back against regressive policies and ideas.

Another year has flown by and our political climate remains as volatile as ever. Nigel Farage seems to think that nothing and no one will stop what he sees as his ‘inevitable’ march towards Downing Street. The snake oil populism offered by Reform UK will not help working families up and down the country and yet Reform continues to rise in the polls.

For us progressives, a Reform government would be a disaster for the country. While the Labour government goes about the task of rebuilding Britain after 14 years of Tory austerity, Reform openly admit they would cut public spending, ushering in a new era of austerity while also pushing for NHS privatisation and cutting taxes for the rich.

Far from being anti-establishment, Reform are the Tories repackaged, welcoming 22 former Tory MPs into their ranks.

At LFF we will continue to do our utmost to expose the right over their flawed ideology and hypocrisy. This year, with the support of you, our readers and donors, we’ve exposed Reform’s failings in local government, as well as the despicable views many of their elected representatives hold. Where others have turned a blind eye, we’ve held them to account.

LFF has provided coverage of party conferences, published exclusive interviews with MPs, as well as being a platform for progressives to debate and discuss solutions to the problems we face. Now is not a time for technocratic tinkering, but bold and radical measures to deliver for working people.

Our Right wing-watch project continues to grow from strength to strength, as we expose the wider eco-system of right-wing organisations and institutions and what they’re up to, including Project 2029 and their attempts to replicate a Trump style government in the UK.

We are delighted to have had Olivia Barber join us as a reporter, bringing you more stories and hard-hitting news by and for the UK left.

Wishing you all a restful break over the Christmas period,

Basit Mahmood, Editor, Left Foot Forward.