Letters to the editor: What progressives can learn from 2025

We asked progressives from across the political spectrum about what lessons they think we need to learn and how to fight back in the year ahead.

As the year draws to a close, there are lots of lessons for progressives to learn from 2025. The snake oil populism offered by Reform UK will not deliver for ordinary Britons and yet Nigel Farage’s party continues to surge in the polls.

A Reform government would be a disaster for the country, just look at how their councils are being run, plagued by incompetence, broken promises, and scandal. The policies Reform offer such as tax cuts for the rich, austerity and privatisation of the NHS will only harm working families.

Mike Tapp, Labour MP for Dover and Deal, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship:

“We are delivering a firm but fair immigration system to restore order and control. We are firm by making it less attractive to come here – to stop asylum shopping, by making it easier to deport and remove people and by introducing Counter Terror powers to take on the criminal gangs.

‘And we are fair, by helping those that need it and introducing viable safe and legal routes. It is important that we play our part as a compassionate nation. That’s British values – the nasty politics of Reform that uses division and cynicism is not what we stand for as a country. We beat them by being strong and by being decent.”

Cat Hobbs, founder and director of We Own It:

“In 2025, we’re really proud to have been part of some huge wins for public ownership – not least winning public control of South Yorkshire’s buses; galvanising people to challenge Thames Water’s outrageous request to pollute illegally for 15 years; and shining a spotlight on this government’s plans to introduce new PFI into our NHS.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unrelenting commitment, campaigning and dedication of the many of us out there who want to see the services that we use; rely upon and pay for in public hands.

“We win or we build. Through our campaigning this year we have built formidable networks and coalitions – as well as a huge amount of knowledge – which we’ll take with us into 2026 to continue the fight against privatisation.”

Tom Griffiths from Keep Our NHS Public:

“As the NHS enters yet another annual winter crisis–and the second under this Labour Government–it’s clear that for all the talk of 10 Year Plans, AI, or bold new genetics programmes, the reality is this new administration does not represent the kind of break from previous Conservative Governments voters hoped for. Wes Streeting, like his boss Starmer, is now in the process of finding a scapegoat for his own failings. While Starmer flirts with far-right populism and mimics Enoch Powell blaming migrants for broken Britain, Streeting is targeting Resident Doctors in the BMA who have rejected a below inflation pay offer and are taking strike action. Streeting says ‘he can’t guarantee’ no one will come to harm this winter, but this surely must be taken as an admission of his own failure. The truth is, health experts, patients, healthcare workers and campaigners all know that what the NHS must have urgently; proper funding to put it right and an end to privatisation. While we will do all we can to fight for those things, in the meantime, we hope the Health Minister will take responsibility for the duties he was elected to carry out.”

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party:

“It’s been an amazing year for the Green Party. Over 120,000 new members, record high polling and campaigns right across the country ready to win.

“There’s not a shred of complacency though about the scale of the challenge ahead. This year has been grim for so many people and the racist rhetoric of the right – being fuelled by Labour – is a dangerous warning of the path ahead.

“In 2026, something has to give. The status quo cannot maintain – let’s make sure we collectively weave the path towards reducing bills, taxing billionaires and creating a liveable future.”