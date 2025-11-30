Your Party still called Your Party after two day conference

Members voted to keep the name

Members of Your Party have voted to retain the name ‘Your Party’. This comes after over 2,000 party members attended the party’s founding conference in Liverpool.

‘Your Party’ was initially intended as a holding name for the party until members had voted on a new one. Four options were put to members – Your Party, Our Party, For the Many and Popular Alliance.

Along with deciding the party’s name, party members also this weekend voted on it’s democratic processes and its core political vision. Key votes saw the party adopt a ‘collective leadership’ model, rather than having a single leader; allowing ‘dual membership’ of Your Party and other aligned political parties, and explicitly describing the outfit as ‘socialist’ in its political statement.

The conference has not, however, been plain sailing. Throughout the weekend, spats between leading figures and MPs have spilled out into the public domain. Zarah Sultana even boycotted the first day of the event, alleging a ‘witch-hunt’ had taken place against left wing members following the expulsion of senior figures of the Socialist Workers Party. Your Party has denied a witch-hunt has taken place, instead claiming it was merely enforcing its published membership rules that prevented people being members of other parties.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward