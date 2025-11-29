Jeremy Corbyn rejects ‘absurd’ claim he’s carrying out a witch-hunt within Your Party

"I'm not running a witch-hunt against anybody"

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at the launch of his campaign to be an independent MP for Islington North

Jeremy Corbyn has rejected claims that he is responsible for a ‘witch-hunt’ against left wing members of Your Party.

Corbyn’s comments came following news yesterday (November 28) that leading members of the Socialist Workers Party had been expelled from Your Party.

At a rally held by Zarah Sultana that evening, a number of speakers – including Sultana herself – criticised the explosions. One speaker from the platform said: “Today, some unnamed, unelected, faceless bureaucrats have on the eve of conference – taking lessons seemingly from Labour and the right – have conducted a witch-hunt.” A member of the audience explicitly alleged that Corbyn himself is carrying out that ‘witch-hunt’.

Corbyn has rejected this characterisation, calling it ‘absurd’ at a media huddle on the first day of Your Party’s conference.

He said: “I’m not running a witch-hunt against anybody. That is a fairly absurd thing to say. All we’ve said is you cannot be a member of two parties at the same time – that’s all.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

