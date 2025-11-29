Zarah Sultana is now boycotting her own party’s conference

She's refusing to enter the venue over claims of a 'witch-hunt'

With every passing hour, Your Party’s founding conference descends into more drama. The latest is that Zarah Sultana is refusing to enter the conference venue in protest over what she describes as a ‘witch-hunt’ of left wing party members.

It comes after controversy over the expulsion of senior members of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) and an independent councillor – James Giles – not being given a pass to enter the conference.

According to Your Party, Giles was never given a pass for the conference and Sultana had passes for five other members of her team.

A spokesperson for Sultana said: “Zarah met members outside the conference and condemned the recent expulsions. This witch hunt is indefensible. We must build a party that welcomes all socialists”. The spokesperson added: “She will not be entering the conference hall today.”

Sultana did, also spoke to the press outside of the event, in which she heavily criticised the internal workings of the party. She said she wanted to end what she described as a “toxic culture” within Your Party and called the expulsions of members a ‘witch-hunt’.

A Your Party spokesperson denied these charges, saying: “These claims are false.

“Members of another national political party signed up to Your Party in contravention of clearly stated membership rules – and these rules were enforced.”

“We’re focused on hosting a democratic founding conference with thousands of members coming together to debate and decide the big issues”.

In a press huddle earlier in the day, Jeremy Corbyn called allegations that he was involved in a ‘witch-hunt’ ‘absurd’.

Sultana is currently billed to speak at the conference tomorrow afternoon (November 30). It is unclear whether her boycott will continue into tomorrow.

