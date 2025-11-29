These are the four different things Your Party could be called after the founding conference this weekend

Members will be voting on the party's new name

Members of Your Party – the new political outfit being founded by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana are meeting in Liverpool for their founding conference this weekend.

They’ll be debating on voting on a whole host of things to do with the formation of the party. One of them is the party’s name.

‘Your Party’ was intended to be a holding name for the outfit, with members being given the choice of what to call it for the long term.

Now the party has revealed the four names that are on the table for members to pick between.

Those options are: Your Party, Our Party, Popular Alliance and For the Many.

A Your Party spokesperson said: “We’re doing politics differently: from the ground up, not top-down. This weekend, our members will do something historic: found a new kind of political party, one rooted in and accountable to communities, not vested interests. Our programme, structures, strategy and even name will all be decided by our members. There’s a democratic deficit in British politics – we’re turning the leaf.”

Members will be voting on this and other things throughout the weekend. The new name will be unveiled at the end of conference on Sunday by Jeremy Corbyn.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward