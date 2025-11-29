Jeremy Corbyn calls for unity in keynote speech to first ever Your Party conference

"We've got to come together and be united"

Jeremy Corbyn has issued a plea for unity at Your Party’s founding conference. Corbyn made the call in his keynote address to the conference.

“As a party, we’ve got to come together and be united because division and disunity will not serve the interests of the people that we want to represent”, he told the conference.

Elsewhere in the speech, he said that he wanted to create “a culture of unity and collaboration”, saying he wanted to see the party “listen to each other, learn from each other, and be respectful to each other.”

Corbyn said that this was the route to “found a socialist party with mass appeal in every part of the country”.

This plea for unity came after an extremely rocky start for Your Party which has seen public spats, legal threats and two MPs leaving. On the eve of the party’s conference, senior members of the Trotskyist group the Socialist Workers Party claimed they were expelled from Your Party, a move criticised by Zarah Sultana and her allies.

Aside from his call for unity within the party, Corbyn trod familiar ground in his speech. He rallied against wealth inequality, homelessness and privatisation of utilities.

He also dedicated part of his speech to the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people, at one point leading a chant of ‘free, free Palestine’ in the hall.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward