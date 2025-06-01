Jeremy Corbyn hints at new left-wing party ahead of next election

The party would promote 'peace, justice, equality, and diversity.'

Jeremy Corbyn sparked excitement among his supporters by hinting at the potential launch of a new left-wing political party ahead of the next general election.

Speaking at the Conference of Resistance in Huddersfield on May 10, Corbyn addressed a gathering of campaigners, trade unionists, and local political figures, where the People’s Alliance for Change and Equality (PACE) was launched. The initiative seeks to build alliances between grassroots movements, trade unions, and community organisations around a shared platform opposing war, austerity, and racism.

The conference featured a range of left-wing voices, including former Independent MP Claudia Webbe, former North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll, anti-war campaigner Salma Yaqoob, and Iqbal Mohamed, Independent MP for Dewsbury and Batley. Representatives from Liverpool Community Independents, MEND, and Muslim Vote also took part.

During his speech, Corbyn said:

“By next year’s local elections—long before that, I hope—we’re going to have something in place that is very clear, and everyone will want to be part of and support.”

He added that the party would promote, “peace, justice, equality, and diversity.”

His remarks were met with enthusiasm online, with many supporters urging swift action. “I wish he’d done it earlier,” read one comment. Another added: “If Reform can allegedly build a membership of over 200,000 in a matter of weeks, then surely those of us on the left can do the same or better.” A third urged: “Stop hinting and start doing.”

As disenchantment grows with mainstream parties, momentum appears to be building across the country, with grassroots assemblies forming in places like Newcastle and Enfield, supporting Corbyn’s vision of a mass, participatory movement.

“There is a political opening,” a former senior adviser to Jeremy Corbyn said in November, speaking anonymously. “There’s a good chunk of the population in the progressive tent who thought a Labour government would be a change in that direction. But Starmer is proving Labour can’t be.”