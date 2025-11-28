Socialist Workers Party members say they’ve been purged from Your Party on eve of conference

Trotskyists have been given the boot

Members of the Trotskyist group Socialist Workers Party (SWP) have claimed they have been expelled from Your Party on the eve of its founding conference.

The SWP national secretary Lewis Nielsen released a statement on 28 November which read: “Today myself and others received an email expelling us from Your Party hours before the conference in Liverpool.

“The decision has been made by an undemocratic clique with no democratic mandate.

“I have been expelled because I’m a member of the Socialist Workers Party.”

It went on to say: “Instead of building the insurgent left party we need to stop Farage, fight Starmer and stand with Palestine, those running [Your Party] have turned their focus on socialists who have been fighting to build [Your Party] on the ground.”

At the time of writing, Nielsen was set to speak at a rally hosted by Zarah Sultana.

Your Party has been approached for comment.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward