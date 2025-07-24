Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana confirm launch of new left party

"It's time for a new kind of political party. One that belongs to you."

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have today confirmed that they’ll be setting up a new political party.

In a statement shared on social media platforms, the pair said: “It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that belongs to you.”

The statement went on to say: “It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements. One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you.

“Sign up at www.yourparty.uk to be part of the founding process, leading to an inaugural conference. At this conference, you will decide the party’s direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society. That is how we build a democratic movement that can take on the rich and powerful – and win.”

Beyond this, details remain hazy. The new party’s website says: “Soon, we’ll host an inaugural founding conference so you can help shape how your party works, what it stands for, and how we organise to win.”

Polling has indicated that a new party led by Jeremy Corbyn could attract as much as 15% of the popular vote.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Sophie J Brown – Creative Commons