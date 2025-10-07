Tories brutally mocked after misspelling Britain on conference chocolate

'This conference really isn't proving to be the Boost Kemi needs.'

It’s another disaster for the Tory party and Kemi Badenoch’s leadership, after a chocolate bar given out by the Conservatives at their annual party conference misspelled Britain.

In an embarrassing blunder, Party officials handed out chocolate bars with the quote, “When Labour negotiates, Britian loses”, emblazoned across it – a quote attributed to Kemi Badenoch.

The Sun reported that the chocolate bar was included in a goodie bag given out at the party’s conference in Manchester.

Tory party organisers are blaming the mistake on a “printing error” and have since removed the chocolate from the bags, which also contained pictures of Rachel Reeves’s “fake CV” and a mock copy of Reform UK’s manifesto.

The blunder was ridiculed on social media, with Natasha Clark of LBC posting: “Tories want to run the country…Can’t spell it.”

A Labour source told Huffpost: “Yet another Tory Flake. They can’t proofread five words on a bar of chocolate. This conference really isn’t proving to be the Boost Kemi needs.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward