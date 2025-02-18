Senior Tories say Kemi Badenoch could face ‘possible leadership challenge’ in summer

Senior Tories believe Badenoch could be out by the summer.

It’s going pretty badly for Kemi Badenoch after her first 100 days as Tory Party leader, with senior party sources now claiming that she could be out in the summer.

Badenoch has struggled to make an impact since becoming Tory leader, failing to set out a vision for her party following its worst election defeat in its parliamentary history last year.

A recent YouGov poll found that just one in seven Britons (14%) believe that Badenoch looks like a Prime Minister in waiting, against a majority of the public (55%) who feel she does not.

Among Conservative Party voters, the number who do not see her as a prime minister in waiting (48%) is nearly double the proportion who do (26%).

Now the Sun reports that senior Tories believe Badenoch could be out by the summer.

Frustrated at her lack of ability to make an impact and woeful performances at PMQs, one senior Tory source told the Sun: “I thought Kemi Badenoch would, at the very least, survive the Local Elections in May, even if they are bad, just because she hasn’t been in the post for very long at all. But right now, I am not so sure that’s the case.”

Another said: “The shadow cabinet is desperate to do something and attack. But Kemi won’t do anything.

“There was a shadow Cabinet meeting on the anniversary of her first 100 days as leader. .

“And absolutely nothing was planned to go on the attack.”

To make matters worse for Badenoch, donors have been switching their allegiance from the Conservative Party to Reform UK.

