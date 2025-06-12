Kemi Badenoch brutally mocked after claiming she ‘gets better every week’

Badenoch has drawn widespread criticism for her performances at the despatch box, repeatedly struggling to make an impact while ignoring Starmer’s answers to questions she’d already asked.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is being brutally mocked after yet another disastrous performance at Prime Minister’s Questions, in which she claimed she ‘gets better every week’.

During a heated clash with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the winter fuel allowance and taxes, Badenoch told the Commons: “I get better every week, he gets worse”.

Her claim prompted laughter across the Commons, before Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle had to intervene to restore order.

He shouted: “If you think that is a good look, it is a very bad look – I’d think twice before you try to shout somebody down in that way.”

Badenoch has drawn widespread criticism for her performances at the despatch box, repeatedly struggling to make an impact while ignoring Starmer’s answers to questions she’d already asked.

To make matters worse, the Tory leader has also failed to turn around her party’s fortunes as it continues to struggle in the polls and as its donors and supporters defect to Reform, after its worst election result in its Parliamentary history last year.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward