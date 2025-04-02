Tories brutally mocked over press conference backdrop

The Tory party’s latest attempt to cut through to voters has failed, after it was brutally mocked over a press conference backdrop that looked like an ‘abandoned mattress’.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride had organised the press conference to criticise Labour’s policy to increase national insurance contributions, which they have claimed is a ‘jobs tax’. The Labour Party says that money needed to be raised to repair the state of public finances and fill the £22bn financial black hole left by the Conservatives.

Yet the press and members of the public were distracted, with many mocking the backdrop for the event.

Posting on X, Jason Groves, the political editor of the Daily Mail, said: “Backdrop for the Tories’ big cost of living press conference looks uncannily like an abandoned mattress.”

The Labour Party press office also posted on X. “The DFS sale starts earlier every year…”

Labour NEC member Abdi Duale added: “Premier Inn called they want their bed back.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward