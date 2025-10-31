Less than a quarter of Britons think Kemi Badenoch has done a good job so far

How long before the Tories dump their useless leader.
It’s going from bad to worse for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, with less than a quarter of voters saying that they think she has done a good job so far as Conservative leader, ahead of the first anniversary of her leadership election win this Sunday.
It’s been a horrific year for Badenoch. Following the party’s worst general election defeat last summer in its Parliamentary history, she has failed to make an impact, with the Tories increasingly becoming irrelevant as Reform overtakes them in the polls.
The Tories have also suffered a number of high profile defections to Reform UK, including Danny Kruger and Jake Berry.
According to a poll from YouGov, just 23% of voters think Kemi Badenoch has done a good job, while 42% say she has done a bad job.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
