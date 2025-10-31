Less than a quarter of Britons think Kemi Badenoch has done a good job so far

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

How long before the Tories dump their useless leader.

Kemi Badenoch's attack lines backfired on her at PMQs

It’s going from bad to worse for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, with less than a quarter of  voters saying that they think she has done a good job so far as Conservative leader, ahead of the first anniversary of her leadership election win this Sunday.

It’s been a horrific year for Badenoch. Following the party’s worst general election defeat last summer in its Parliamentary history, she has failed to make an impact, with the Tories increasingly becoming irrelevant as Reform overtakes them in the polls.

The Tories have also suffered a number of high profile defections to Reform UK, including Danny Kruger and Jake Berry.

According to a poll from YouGov, just 23% of voters think Kemi Badenoch has done a good job, while 42% say she has done a bad job.

How long before the Tories dump their useless leader.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Senior Tories say Kemi Badenoch could face ‘possible leadership challenge’ in summer
  2. Tory party membership falls by 8,000 since Kemi Badenoch became leader
  3. Dozens of Tory MPs warn if Kemi Badenoch is still leader by next spring there will be ‘very little left’
  4. Voters give brutal assessment of Kemi Badenoch’s first 100 days in office, poll finds
Comments are closed.