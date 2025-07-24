Tory party membership falls by 8,000 since Kemi Badenoch became leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

The paper reports: “At the time of the leadership election last year, the Tories had 131,000 members but this has since fallen to 123,000.

Kemi Badenoch being interviewed by the BBC's Chris Mason

It’s going from bad to worse for Kemi Badenoch, after the latest membership figures for the Tory party showed 8,000 members had left since she became leader, in what is another blow to her authority.

In what will only fuel further fears over the future of her leadership among Tories, the Telegraph reports the party has 8,000 fewer members than they did when Mrs Badenoch won the party leadership in November.

The paper reports: “At the time of the leadership election last year, the Tories had 131,000 members but this has since fallen to 123,000.

“The statistics, first reported by The Spectator and not denied by the party, are a further blow to Mrs Badenoch and come amid mounting questions about her future as party leader.”

News of the membership figures comes as the Tories continue to trail Reform in the polls, with Badenoch having failed to turn around the fortunes of her party after its worst election defeat in it’s parliamentary history.

Looks like Badenoch is in for another summer of discontent…

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Kemi Badenoch falls to 0 point rating in latest Shadow Cabinet League Table, poll finds
  2. Postal vote delays could scupper Kemi Badenoch’s bid to become Tory leader
  3. Dozens of Tory MPs warn if Kemi Badenoch is still leader by next spring there will be ‘very little left’
  4. Tory MPs look to remove Kemi Badenoch as local election disaster looms
Comments are closed.