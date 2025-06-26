Dozens of Tory MPs warn if Kemi Badenoch is still leader by next spring there will be ‘very little left’

'We are being frozen out of the national conversation.’ Dozens of MPs believe that if she is still in charge next spring there might be very little left.'

Dozens of Tory MPs are warning that if Kemi Badenoch is still leader of the Tory Party by next spring, then there will be very little left of the Conservative Party, fearing the very real possibility of being wiped out.

It comes as Badenoch continues to trail Reform in the polls, with the Tories being squeezed out of the national conversation and increasingly appearing irrelevant, while the next election is now being viewed by many as a two horse race between Labour and Reform.

Tim Shipman writes in the Spectator that horrific polling figures have resulted in Tories contemplating whether the party will exist at all following the next election.

Shipman writes in the Spectator that shadow cabinet members have seen private polling showing that the Conservatives could be wiped out in the 2029 general election. Badenoch’s personal satisfaction rating is also at unprecedented low.

The Spectator reports: ‘The polls are absolutely horrific,’ says a shadow minister. ‘Kemi’s personal polling is in Liz Truss territory. There is now no precedent for it. People say “Let Kemi be Kemi” but there are increasingly few don’t-knows and they are moving against us.

“We are being frozen out of the national conversation.’ Dozens of MPs believe that if she is still in charge next spring there might be very little left.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward