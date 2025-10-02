Ed Miliband tells Elon Musk to ‘get the hell out of our politics and our country’

'He incites violence on our streets. He calls for the overthrow of our elected government. He is an enabler of disinformation through X'

Ed Miliband used his speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool to tell Elon Musk to “get the hell out of our politics and our country”.

Miliband made the remarks on the last day of the conference, as part of comments criticising Farage and the ‘global network who together want to destroy the ties that bind our communities and our way of life’.

Musk has drawn criticism from a number of Labour MPs in recent weeks after his appearance at a rally organised by far-right thug Tommy Robinson, at which violent disorder occurred with police officers attacked.

He told the rally via video link to “fight back” or “die”.

Miliband told the conference: “The threat from Reform goes beyond their climate denying agenda.

“The truth is, I wish Nigel Farage was just the snake oil, Tory city boy we’ve known about for years. He’s actually morphed into something even more dangerous.

“He’s now a key part of a global network that wants to destroy the ties that bind our communities and our way of life. And I can sum up the threat in two words: Elon Musk.”

The energy secretary continued: “Elon Musk. He incites violence on our streets. He calls for the overthrow of our elected government. He is an enabler of disinformation through X.

“He thinks he can tell us how to run Britain. Conference, we have a message for Elon Musk: Get the hell out of our politics and our country.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward