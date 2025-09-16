Ed Miliband slams Elon Musk as a ‘publicity seeking narcissist’ who should ‘butt out of our politics’

'Honestly he should go back to running his car company and as I think the Americans would say, butt out of our politics.'

Labour’s Ed Miliband has slammed Elon Musk as a ‘publicity seeking narcissist’ who should ‘butt out of our politics’, after the tech billionaire was accused of ‘inciting violence’, following his appearance at a rally organised by far-right thug Tommy Robinson.

Musk appeared at the Unite the Kingdom protest on the weekend via video link where he addressed the crowd and told them: “You’re in a fundamental situation here where whether you choose violence or not violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth.”

In his speech, Musk also called for the dissolution of Parliament and for a change of government. He also said migration is causing the “destruction of Britain”.

A number of MPs have condemned Musk’s remarks, with Miliband among them.

Appearing on LBC, Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero was asked by Andrew Marr about Musk’s comments, to which he replied: “Who the hell is this guy, is my reaction.

“Just because you’re a billionaire, it doesn’t give you a right to come and tell us how to run our country. As far as I can see this guy is a publicity seeking narcissist who is inciting violence on our streets.

“And honestly he should go back to running his car company and as I think the Americans would say, butt out of our politics.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward