Reform UK suspends councillor for alleged threats to PM

The party says it has suspended John Allen, who represents the Hirst ward on Northumberland County Council, following allegations that he made online comments threatening to kill the prime minister.

Yet another Reform UK councillor has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, exposing once more the disgraceful views held by its party members.

The party says it has suspended John Allen, who represents the Hirst ward on Northumberland County Council, following allegations that he made online comments threatening to kill the prime minister.

Allen is being investigated by his party after a YouTube commenter said he would shoot Sir Keir Starmer if given the chance. He also sits on the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel.

The councillor’s alleged comments were posted on an account with a username @johnallen7807, and were discovered by anti-extremist campaign group Hope Not Hate.

A Reform UK spokesperson said on Friday: “Cllr Allen has been suspended pending investigation.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward